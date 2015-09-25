HYDERABAD: With Kim Tan Her taking over as India doubles coach, the decks have been cleared for the top combo of Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa to practise at the Pullela Gopichand Academy here.

The Indian duo for long have been reluctant to train at the Gopichand Academy. They have been practising separately before playing any tournament. Jwala used to practise at Lal Bahadur Stadium while Ashwini at the Prakash Padukone Academy at Bengaluru. They will join the national camp from next week.

The Malaysian coach was very firm that all the doubles players should practise at one place instead of different venues. “I would prefer all the players at one camp, that is good for the players. At present, a few players are here and others are at a different place. Doubles needs special training. There should be better understanding and togetherness. If you want to reach world level, then you need to train together,” Kim told Express on Wednesday.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) director general, Injeti Srinivas, had also said the doubles camp will be held at Hyderabad only and there was no plans to shift it from here.

Jwala said they had no other alternative but to practice at Gopichand Academy. “We had an interaction with the coach during the Japan Open. We discussed many things, including the training programme,” she said.

The top Indian doubles pair, ranked 12th in the women’s rankings, was recently included in the TOP Scheme after being overlooked initially. The doubles camp could probably be held at the new venue of the Gopichand Academy, which was recently completed.

The singles training sessions, to be conducted under Gopichand himself, will be held at the main venue. Kim has reportedly asked for full freedom as far as the selection and other matters over doubles combination is concerned.