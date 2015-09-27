MUMBAI: The new ISL season is barely a week away, and Elano and Marco Materazzi, Chennaiyin’s coach and marquee star respectively, were in a bullish mood on Saturday. Elano was addressing the media for the first time since his return to India after a very successful debut campaign in the ISL. The Brazilian revealed that he had given his word to Materazzi that he would return the following year. “I was very happy to spend three months here. I’d given my word to Marco that I would return this season. The mood in Chennai was very positive last year and I will work hard to get the team to win this year as well.”

The former Manchester City star was unperturbed when asked whether a relatively younger ISL would be a much tougher prospect. “If they are younger, then it’s much better. You need young players with lots of energy in the league and Chennaiyin has a lot of players with these attributes. Ultimately, whatever Marco asks us to do, we will have to perform on the field. Our objective is to win.”

Player-coach Materazzi was still beaming after a pre-season camp in Italy that went exceedingly well. “Last year, I was very close to the players and their needs. We spent a of time together. We did a good job in Italy, and the climate was really good there. The climate here is really hot for pre-season training. Hopefully, it will allow us to do a better job than last year.”

And the World Cup-winning defender hoped that a proper pre-season would lead to his team having better luck with injuries this year. “Last year was a little strange, as we started off as the last team (to be formed). This year, we were able to practice on a real pitch and not a synthetic pitch (Chennaiyin initially practiced on the artificial turf at the BFA Stadium). We cannot tell now whether we will have more or less injuries. We will try to avoid them as much as possible,” said Materazzi.

The Italian also revealed that he would be seen more as a coach than a player this year. He added final decision was yet to be made regarding Dhanpal Ganesh’s fate, who was injured during India’s recent World Cup qualifier against Iran. “We are doing all the checks. We haven’t made a final decision yet. I hope to have him available. It won’t be easy, but we will try till the end.”