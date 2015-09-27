Yuki Ends Runner-up at Taiwan Challenger

PTI By

KAOHSIUNG: Yuki Bhambri had to be content with a runner-up finish at the ATP Challenger event here as he lost the closely-fought final against world number 75 Hyeon Chung, today.

The fourth seed Indian wild card lost the summit clash 5-7 4-6 against the second seed Korean in one hour and 40 minutes.

Yuki's effort got him 75 points which will get him close to top-100 bracket.

The 23-year-old Delhi boy will take a break for a week and then play at the USD 125,000 Tashkent Challenger event.

"It was a tough match. He is a great retriever of the ball and definitely someone to watch out for in the near future. I had my chances though in the first set. I had set point on his serve and then got broken whle serving. Still it was a high intensity match and I gave my all," Yuki told PTI after the match.

"There is a reason why he is in the top-100 and he showed it," he added.

It was a very fruitful week for Yuki, who had his coach Aditya Sachdeva travelling with him, as he beat world number 40 Jiri Vesely en route to the final to record the second-biggest win of his career.

It was Yuki's only fifth win over a top-100 player and second over a top-50 player.