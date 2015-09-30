NEW DELHI: For most shooters taking a shot in the ongoing Asian Airgun Championship, the sport comes foremost. It is their way of life. Since a tender age, they undergo clinical methods of training to duel with the best at the highest level.

And there are a few who take up the sport for the love of it. Hong Kong’s Wong Siu Lung and Man Chun Kit have been representing their country and keeping other members of the contingent on their toes despite doing regular jobs. While Wong is an engineer, Man is a primary teacher. Common love for shooting binds them together. “Engineering is my full time job. Shooting is a hobby. I enjoy travelling and doing what I love. Every day after work, I train for two hours,” Wong, who has been competing at the highest level since 2006, says with a happy smile. For Man, it’s more or less the same.

Shooting has been an expensive hobby for both. The national association helps shooters, but it’s not enough. “We’ve to shell out a huge chunk of the expenses from the pocket. The shooting body provides basic facilities like ammunition and guns but we make travel arrangements, accommodation etc. To participate in this competition, we arranged tickets ourselves. We’ve dished out at least 40 per cent of the expenses,” Man reveals.

These journeymen also have to convince employers. With limited holidays on offer, the duo has taken a salary cut on numerous occasions for international competitions. “Balancing work and shooting gets tough sometimes. I’ve to forfeit salary in order to travel and try my luck in international events. Sometimes, if I have the time and opportunity to go to World Cups, I happily take it. Otherwise, I have to forget it,” Wong reveals.

Despite the expenses, Man is happy to make the sacrifice. “For me, it’s never been about money. To represent my country, it’s a huge honour,” he says.

Most Hong Kong shooters take up the sport very late. Wong, 51, started when he was 33. Man, 37, took it up as hobby in 2010.

On Tuesday, Wong who is the No 1 shooter in Hong Kong, and Man rubbed shoulders with World No 5 Vladimir Issachenko and local favourite and World No 8 Jitu Rai in 10m air pistol but fell short. Wong finished 10th and Man 15th. Wong was cheerful despite that. “It didn’t go well. I could have done better. But the competition is tough.”