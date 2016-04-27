CHENNAI: There are two pieces of commentary that best describe how far Indian athletes have come in the international stage in the last one-and-a-half decades. KM Beenamol had just qualified for round two at the 400m in Sydney (2000) and a Doordarshan commentator had gone bananas on air. It was a worthy achievement but the broadcaster was almost celebrating. Twelve years later, when Krishna Poonia exited from the final of the women’s discus the news channels announced in a sombre tone. “Poonia Disappoints.”

Hardly. She was the second Indian woman field athlete to qualify for a final (first was Anju Bobby George) so it was progress. The news channels dished out the same treatment to Vikas Gowda, who had earlier become the first Indian man to get into a final of a field event at the Olympics.

That Indians were disappointed with just qualifying for the final was the first shift in the attitudes of fans and pundits. But a lot happened in the 12 years between Sydney and London. And most point towards Abhinav Bindra’s gold as a watershed moment. “I think the gold in Beijing has produced another 50 medal prospects,” Sports Authority of India (SAI) DG, Injeti Srinivas, says. “There has been a total transformation from early 2000s. I think the (individual) medal performances in some of the earlier meets instilled in many athletes a sense of belief in others.”

Not only a sense of belief but also making the qualification mark to qualify for events at the world stage. There were a total of 65 competitors in Sydney. That number swelled to 83 in London. Srinivas puts it down to the increased exposure the modern athlete is getting. “The exposure the athletes have received has been good and their own performances have been promising.” That’s one of the main reasons why he feels India can be confident of breaching the double-digit barrier come August.

If athletes were complaining about the lack of exposure trips in early 2000s, things changed in the run-up to the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The sport budget increased by nearly four times from 2008-10 and this helped athletes perform. In 2011, the government cut down sports funding but again increased it after pressure was exerted by the sports fraternity.

Movements like Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ) and Target Olympic Podium (TOP) Scheme have also helped athletes realise their potential. “It will help (in furthering the development of an athlete) because these movements are customised,” says Srinivas. “The deficiency of the system can be plugged by initiatives like this.”

There is a general air of optimism in the air and Dipa Karmakar’s achievements last week compound that. “What Dipa Karmakar has achieved is phenomenal,” says Viren Rasquinha, CEO of OGQ. “That too in a sport that doesn’t have a culture in India.” Rasquinha and his team are preparing for the big summer and while he didn’t reveal his hopes, he is quietly confident. “We are still waiting to see how many more of the athletes will qualify,” he says. “Not all of them have finished their qualification process – the men’s archery team for example – so it’s not yet finished. We will see after that.”

But Injeti implored the education boards to further the nation’s cause. “Today in the Right to Education Act (RTE), it is mandatory to have a physical education instructor and access to a playground. Now the State and the boards should ensure that. The depth (in sporting talent) will only come with a strong foundation and the height of the pyramid will be determined by the span of the foundation.”

There is a reason why people believe the foundation is beginning to yield fruit. The country produced multiple medalists at both Beijing and London – a first. And there is genuine belief of a changing narrative. Cricketers aren’t the sole kings anymore. They are one among a few kings. Neerav Tomar, CEO and Managing Director of IOS Sports Entertainment, backs that theory. “Just look at the amount of leagues that have emerged since 2010. There is definitely a market for all sports stars.” The man who orchestrated Vijender Singh’s entry into pro boxing believes there is a plethora of medalists in waiting. “There are many medallists waiting to emerge from India’s next generation – the ones who were in school when Bindra won gold in 2008.”

Eight years later, more and more athletes are using that as a marker to propel themselves into history.

Need to Know

Olympics

2000

Weightlifter Karnam Malleshwari became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Summer Games.

2004

Anju Bobby George finishes 5th in finals of women’s long jump. This was the first time an Indian woman had made it to the final of a field event.

2008

Abhinav Bindra becomes first ever Indian to bag a Summer Games individual gold, in men’s 10m air rifle shooting event.

The men's field hockey side fail to progress to the Olympics for the first ever.

2012

Saina Nehwal clinches first ever individual medal for India in badminton at the Olympcis, winning bronze.

Sushil Kumar and Vijay Kumar win silver in wrestling and shooting, respectively.

Mary Kom, Yogeshwar Dutt and Gagan Narang bag a bronze each.

India’s best ever showing at the Games, with 6 medals (2 silver and 4 bronze).

Who have already qualified for the showpiece event

Archery

Men’s individual  Women’s individual  Women’s team

Athletics

Men

Thonakal Gopi, Kheta Ram, Nitender Singh Rawat  Marathon

Sandeep Kumar, Manish Singh Rawat  50km walk

Baljinder Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Irfan KT  20km walk

Vikas Gowda  Discus throw

Inderjeet Singh  Shot put

Women

Lalita Babar  3000m steeplechase

OP Jaisha, Kavita Raut, Sudha Singh  Marathon

Khushbir Kaur  20km walk

Tintu Luka  800m

Sapna Punia  20km walk

Manpreet Kaur  Shot put

Boxing

Men

Shiva Thapa  Bantamweight (56kg)

Hockey

Men  Women

Gymnastics

Women Dipa Karmakar  Artistic

Rowing

Men

Dattu Baban Bhokanal  Single sculls

Shooting

MEN

Abhinav Bindra  10m air rifle

Kynan Chenai, Manavjit Singh Sandhu  Trap

Mairaj Ahmad Khan  Skeet

Prakash Nanjappa  50m pistol

Gagan Narang 10m air rifle, 50m rifle prone,

50m rifle 3 positions

Jitu Rai  10m air pistol, 50m pistol

Chain Singh  50m rifle prone, 50m rifle 3 positions

Gurpreet Singh  10m air pistol, 25m rapid fire pistol

WOMEN

Apurvi Chandela, Ayonika Paul  10m air rifle

Heena Sidhu  10m air pistol, 25m pistol

Table Tennis

A Sharath Kamal, Soumyajit Ghosh  Men’s singles

Manika Batra, Mouma Das  Women’s singles

Wrestling

Men

Sandeep Tomar  57kg FS

Yogeshwar Dutt  65kg FS

Narsingh Pancham Yadav  74kg FS

Hardeep Singh  98kg GR