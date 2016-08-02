The endorsement that came from on high was so resounding even Lewis Hamilton seemed taken aback. "Unbeatable," was Toto Wolff's simple description of Ham-ilton after the defending champion won the German Grand Prix.

In words that will be no comfort to Nico Rosberg, the Mercedes boss said that on his day Hamilton is an unstoppable force, having seen his driver win six of the last seven races, turning a 43-point deficit into a 19-point championship lead. In a run which matches the best of his career, Hamilton has turned a bleak title situation on its head, leaving Rosberg reeling.

Wolff has witnessed both of them come back before but was in awe of Hamilton's commanding performances of late. "That guy is very talented and has speed and, on his day, I think he is unbeatable," he said. "But then it is a mechanical sport and he is human and you can have good days and bad days and that is why he is not winning every race. I really admire the way it is going. The ping pong between the two and the way it is coming back."

Hamilton is wise enough not to claim he is invulnerable, with grid penalties coming down the track after the summer break. But the three-time champion clearly belie-ves when the car does not fail he has all the tools at his disposal to win another title.

"I didn't know he [Wolff] would say that," the 31-year-old said. "I never feel invincible or unbeatable. I feel when I'm at my strongest, No?1 is where I can be."

Before Sunday's race at Hockenheim, which he won from second on the grid, Hamilton was six points clear but said he still felt like he was "chasing". Now after Rosberg finished fourth, with the gap extended, Hamilton feels more in control.

"It definitely feels better. I didn't know until I got into the pen that I was 19 points ahead. It's still not enough. If I get a race win ahead then I will feel I was ahead," he said.

The turnaround since the Spanish Grand Prix, when the Mercedes pair collided on the first lap, has been remarkable and in July Ham-ilton became the first person to win four times in a calendar month.

"There were lots of things going through my mind at the time [after Spain]," he went on. "I was just trying to bat them off. I've got great people round me who depend on me to be upbeat."