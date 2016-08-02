Spain legend Xavi Hernandez donates his yacht to rescue refugees

IANS By

MADRID: Spain football legend Xavi Hernandez has donated his yacht to auction to raise funds for ProActiva Open Arms (POA), a Spanish NGO that is dedicated to saving the lives of refugees passing through the Mediterranean.

'La Pelopina' is nine metres long, 2.60 metres wide and equipped with a 325CV engine, reports Efe.

POA last month began a new mission aboard the 'Astral', a 30 metre-long medically-equipped yacht, to work together with the maritime authorities and other organisations in the area.

The NGO has saved more than 3,000 people off the coast of Libya.