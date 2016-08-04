Home Sport

Rummenigge slams Manchester United over humiliation of Schweinsteiger

Schweinsteiger moved to Manchester United in 2015 after 17 years at Bayern, while his contract expires in 2018.

Published: 04th August 2016 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2016 07:39 PM   |  A+A-

Schweinsteiger_AP

Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger (File|AP)

By IANS

BERLIN: Bayern Munich President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Thursday expressed his anger at the "humiliation" of Manchester United player Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was demoted by coach Jose Mourinho to train with the English football club reserves.

"I could hardly believe it," said Rummenigge, indicating that nothing like that "has ever happened" at the Bavarian club, reports Efe.

"One or two players are going to think long and hard in the future about whether they want to go to such a club," the Bayern President added.

Schweinsteiger, 32, moved to Manchester United in 2015 after 17 years at Bayern, while his contract with the English club will expire in 2018.

Despite Rummenigge's outrage, it seems that there is no possibility of the German player returning to the Bavarian club, as Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday that Schweinsteiger "plays no role" in Bayern's plans.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp