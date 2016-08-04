Rummenigge slams Manchester United over humiliation of Schweinsteiger

IANS By

BERLIN: Bayern Munich President Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on Thursday expressed his anger at the "humiliation" of Manchester United player Bastian Schweinsteiger, who was demoted by coach Jose Mourinho to train with the English football club reserves.

"I could hardly believe it," said Rummenigge, indicating that nothing like that "has ever happened" at the Bavarian club, reports Efe.

"One or two players are going to think long and hard in the future about whether they want to go to such a club," the Bayern President added.

Schweinsteiger, 32, moved to Manchester United in 2015 after 17 years at Bayern, while his contract with the English club will expire in 2018.

Despite Rummenigge's outrage, it seems that there is no possibility of the German player returning to the Bavarian club, as Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday that Schweinsteiger "plays no role" in Bayern's plans.