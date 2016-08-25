Home Sport

NRAI to form special unit to review blanks

Shooting body to come up with independent committee to look into why vaunted contingent struggled to meet expectations

CHENNAI/NEW DELHI:Shooters were tipped to lead India’s medal haul at the Rio Olympics. Having won medals in three consecutive editions — Athens, Beijing and London — hopes were pinned on the dozen who had qualified to extend the  streak. Instead, all of them fell by the wayside.

In the wake of this sojourn, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has come up with a proposal to set up a special committee to carry out a comprehensive review of the struggles at Rio.

Nrai.jpgBeijing Olympic champ Abhinav Bindra, the man who came closest to winning a medal, is likely to be handed the task of leading the panel. Apart from Bindra, NRAI secretary Rajiv Bhatia, former national tennis champion Manisha Malhotra and two journalists are understood to be part of the special unit.

“NRAI is to announce the formation of a committee to anlyse the performance of the Indian shooting team at the Rio Olympics and fix accountability for the same subsequently,” a top official said.

There were whispers that the federation is not happy with some of the shooters choosing to opt for personal coaches. Soon after the shooters’ ordeal was over in Rio, the NRAI president Raninder Singh had voiced his concerns regarding the same. “We have made a tactical blunder in allowing personal coaches on their own. We will introspect this in future,” he had said.

The unit is also likely to review the role of Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ), Lakshya Foundation, Anglian Medal Hunt and Go Sports. Sources said the NRAI is keen to have the panel recommend that all shooting activity be centralised under the federation’s control.

Bhatia said that the body will officially make the announcement either on Thursday or Friday. “We are waiting for an instruction from the president. We will duly notify everyone either tomorrow or day after,” he told Express. Former national coach Sunny Thomas was also gutted to see the shooters miss out. Thomas is hopeful that the NRAI move will help shooters for future assignments. The Dronacharya awardee is surprised by the failure but feels that one has to be perfect to become a champion on the big stage.

“There are three main aspects in shooting: physical, technical and mental. From what I have observed, I see a lot of shooters not consider physical fitness to be as important as the other two. I’m not saying they don’t take care of their body but less importance is given,” he remarked.

Under his watch, India had a haul of four medals in three consecutive Olympics. “In almost everyone’s case it was a last-minute collapse. I was not there to witness, but it could be because of time pressure or unfriendly conditions,” he said.

