Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahiovic celebrates after scoring his second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Southampton at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England. | AP

MONACO: Manchester United was given a tough Europa League group on Friday, being drawn with Fenerbahce, Feyenoord and Zorya Luhansk.

Man United manager Jose Mourinho is typically dismissive of the second-tier competition, but trips to Istanbul, Rotterdam and Ukraine cannot be taken lightly.

Inter Milan, another recent Champions League winner, will play Southampton, Sparta Prague and Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Ajax once beat Panathinaikos in a European Cup final, and will meet again in a group with Standard Liege and Celta Vigo.

Roma, Viktoria Plzen, and Astra Giurgiu all lost in Champions League qualifying this month and are grouped with Austria Vienna.

Each of the 12 groups is played from Sept. 15 to Dec. 8.

The top two finishers are joined in the round-of-32 draw by eight third-place teams from Champions League groups.