Milan's 17-year-old goalkeeper Donnarumma called up to Italy squad for France friendly

AP By

ROME: AC Milan's 17-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has received his first call up to Italy's squad.

New Azzurri coach Gian Piero Ventura also gave Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli, Torino forward Andrea Belotti and Genoa striker Leonardo Pavoletti their first call ups.

Italy hosts France in a friendly in Bari on Thursday, then visits Israel four days later to open World Cup qualifying.

Ventura replaced Antonio Conte, who left for Chelsea after guiding Italy to the quarterfinals of the European Championship.

A possible heir to longtime Italy starter Gianluigi Buffon, Donnarumma made his Serie A debut last season at the age of 16 years, 8 months — becoming the youngest goalkeeper to start a match in the top division.

Last weekend, Donnarumma saved a penalty to preserve a Milan win.