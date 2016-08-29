Home Sport

10 more Russian Paralympians to send requests to IPC for Rio Games

By IANS

MOSCOW: Ten more Russian Paralympians are set to send their personal requests to the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) asking for permission to take part in the 2016 Paralympics, to be held next month in Rio de Janeiro, a Russian sports agent said on Monday.

"The number of athletes submitting personal applications with the IPC on the participation in Rio Paralympics will amount to 33," Andrei Mitkov said in an interview with TASS. 

"We are currently working on the requests of 10 more athletes -- seven from the Khanty-Mansi autonomous district and three from Yakutia."

The IPC ruled on August 7 to suspend the whole Russian Paralympic team from taking part in the 2016 Summer Paralympics. The decision came after a report delivered earlier in the summer by the Independent Commission of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

