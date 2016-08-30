Home Sport

Rooney to retire from England duty after 2018 World Cup

England captain Wayne Rooney says he will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Published: 30th August 2016 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2016 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

England-AP 4

England's Wayne Rooney comforts is teammates at the end of the Euro 2016 round of 16 soccer match between England and Iceland, at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France, Monday, June 27, 2016. | AP

By AP

BURTON-UPON-TRENT: England captain Wayne Rooney says he will retire from international football after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Rooney says "my mind is made up ... Russia will be my last tournament."

The Manchester United striker will be aged 32 by the time the World Cup comes around. He is currently tied with David Beckham as the most-capped England outfield player of all time, on 115 appearances.

Speaking on Tuesday ahead of the first match of England's World Cup qualifying campaign, against Slovakia on Sunday, Rooney said "realistically I know myself that Russia will be my last opportunity to do anything with England. Hopefully, I can end my time with England on a high."

Rooney has been England captain since 2014, and will keep the armband under new coach Sam Allardyce.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kashmir tensions increase as 7 killed in fighting
New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri prior to a meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi Monday Feb 18 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Pulwama attack: Time for dialogue to tackle terror is over, says Modi
Gallery
An IAF airplane lands during the 'Vayu Shakti-2019' at Pokhran. (Express Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
Vayu Shakti 2019: IAF showcases its combat readiness amid Pulwama tension
People in Bengaluru pay candle light homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terrorist attack. (Pushkar V | EPS)
Thousands of people across nation pay homage to CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama terror attack
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp