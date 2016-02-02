NEW DELHI: Minutes after the final whistle, Shivaji Stadium turned into a celebration ground with broadcasters, officials and fans running all across the turf. The DJ played foot-tapping numbers, there were firecrackers. But all that hardly had any impact on the Uttar Pradesh Wizards.

Ending their three-match losing streak, the UP outfit stunned Delhi Waveriders 6-4 in a thrilling encounter on Monday. But even after a welcome victory, the players remained calm and composed. While young fans wanted selfies with them, VR Raghunath, PR Sreejesh or captain Edward Ockenden walked back rather quietly.

That was contradictory to their on-field performance, where they literally blew away the home side. With the senior players showing grit, the Wizards saved around 10 penalty-corners. “The boys did a good job. They produced some great game, and we could utilise the opportunities,” coach Roger van Gent said after the match.

Ever since the goal rule has been introduced, there have been debates over its relevance and acceptability. While some welcomed it, others were a bit skeptical. Raghunath said they had to change plans a bit to get used to the system. “Taking lessons from the last three defeats, we had brought about a few changes in our side. And the plans worked,” the Indian superstar admitted.

In the last three games, the Wizards looked hapless in the middle, trying to strike a chord. But Monday was different. After Raghunath’s penalty-corner put them ahead, Wizards ensured there were no slip-ups.