JAIPUR:There isn’t much that Jang Kun Lee understands when his teammates are talking in English or any other Indian language. But there isn’t much he misses once he steps on to the wrestling mat.

The Korean’s unrelenting will to improve has landed him in the spotlight in the Pro Kabaddi League. Jaipur got a taste of his sniping attacks as he breached the defence of Jaipur Pink Panthers regularly to lead Bengal Warriors to victory. Bengal, standing strong on second on the leaderboard, won 34-18 at Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium on Monday evening.

“He understands and absorbs tactics very well,” Bengal coach Pratap Shetty said of his star ward. “Of course he has the speed and reach because he is so tall. But if you tell him about new ways to improve, he picks it up quickly and executes it well.”

When Lee first travelled to India for the inaugural PKL in 2014, it was charming to see the Korean have a go in this most Indian of games. But speed, spatial awareness, consistency and reach have made him a serious headache for defenders. His background in taekwondo sure helps in bringing forth the combative qualities.

On Monday, of the 15 raids he launched, the Korean was not caught even once and scored six raid points. And he celebrated with a back-flip — a message of exuberance that wasn’t lost on anyone.

“When I took up the sport at university, I started off as a raider,” said Lee. “But I want to be better at defence too.”

He didn’t particularly need to bring his best defensive performance against Jaipur, as he teammates more than made up for it. Bengal’s Nilesh Shinde (4 points), Bajirao Hogade (4 points) and Girish Ernak (5 points) held the fortress, helping the team consolidate.

The hosts suffered a second home defeat and are sixth with 25 points from 10 matches.