MUMBAI: Playing their first home game, U Mumba made a statement of intent, defeating the Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-21 to seal their berth in the semifinal. It was another all-round show by the defending champions, who extended their winning streak to seven matches.

“This is the home ground and we want to win all our matches here,” said U Mumba’s Rakesh Kumar after his team reclaimed the second spot in the league table.

U Mumba, who made it to the finals in 2014 and went one better by winning the title in 2015, have 43 points in 12 matches and trail only Patna Pirates on the leader board. For Jaipur, it was a disappointing end to a disappointing season.

Even though the big man of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan, was in the house, he couldn’t change the losing script the Pink Panthers have been playing to in the past few weeks.

The Pink Panthers were all out twice in the first half and thrice overall. They also suffered a setback when two of their playing seven were forced out due to injury.

Their Iranian raider Mohammed Maghsoudlou was crushed under a heap of bodies in the very first raid. Maghsoudlou left the field with a bleeding nose and was attended to on the sidelines but couldn’t make a comeback. In a second, more serious incident, Rohit Rana was injured while tackling Mumba captain Anup Kumar. He hurt his neck while attempting a solo tackle on Kumar and had to be taken to the hospital.

Trailing 1-20 at one point, Jaipur performed better in the second half and reduced the margin to 21-10 but Mumbai’s all-round strength was too much for them on the day.

With the support for star raider Rishank Devadiga only second to the fanfare Bachchan senior attracted at the NSCI dome on Sunday evening, the home boy did another star turn. He plundered nine raid points, making eight successful raids out of 11. That included a three-point super raid, when Devadiga managed to get a finger across the line despite three Jaipur defenders trying to block him.