CHENNAI: Unseeded A Karen Austin (Tamil Nadu) defeated state-mate and top seed Haimajha Murugan 11-7, 8-11, 11-7 in the girls’ U-11 quarterfinals of the PNB MetLife Junior South Zone badminton championship here on Sunday.

Results (Girls): U-11 (Quarterfinals): A Karen Austin (TN) bt Haimajha Murugan (TN) 11-7, 8-11, 11-7; Riddhi Sunil Shah (Kar) w/o Nethra Jayakodi (TN); Karnika Sree (Kar) bt Srinidhi N (TN) 11-7, 11-9; Madhumitha Madankumar (TN) bt S Avanthika (TN) 11-6, 11-7. U-13 (2nd round): Girijasri Murugan (TN) bt Neha Ghanta (AP) 21-15; S Praveena N Subburaj (TN) bt L Mamaikya (AP) 21-14; Krithya Siva Kumar (TN) bt Lashya Subudhi (AP) 21-14; Riddhi Sunil Shah (Karnataka) bt Akshayaa Visweswaran (TN) 21-15; Ruthvika Sai (Telangana) bt Duha Rawoof (TN) 21-12; Sania R (TN) bt Surya Charishma Tamiri (AP) 21-8.

Aiyappan Scalps Six

B Aiyappan’s haul of 6 for 15 enabled Nagapattinam to bundle out Theni for 52 in 39.2 overs on the first day of their TNCA inter-district U-9 tournament. In reply, Nagapattinam were 199 for 6 in 53 overs at stumps.

SRM Varsity emerge winners

SRM University men beat University of Kerala 70-60 in the South Zone inter-university basketball league. Anna University finished as runners-up after defeating Madras University 67-50. The four teams qualified for the All India inter-university basketball tournament for men, to be held at RTN university, Nagpur, from January 16-20.