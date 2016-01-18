BENGALURU: Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke today said he is keen on taking up the job of Aston Villa Manager as he considers himself suitable for the role.

"Reality is that I want to start my managerial career at some stage. Aston Villa is a club I think... it suits my experience as a young aspiring manager, if that opportunity presents itself to me. I would like to do something, surely," he told PTI in an interview here.

Yorke said his knowledge about Villa will help him turn the fortunes of the team, despite his managerial inexperience.

Yorke is in the city to participate in "ILOVEMANCHESTERUNITED', a fan-based event, which also included live screening of Liverpool-Manchester United match, which the Red Devils won.

Yorke said he would like to continue as Manchester United ambassador if he does not get the Villa job.

"If the manager's job is not coming my way, I will continue as Manchester United ambassador," he stated.

Asked why he should not consider applying for the managerial post of Manchester United, Yorke said, "That's not feasible right now, but you just never know."

Yorke's name is doing the rounds following the sacking of Tim Sherwood as Villa's boss after the team faced a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Swansea, which left the team at the bottom of the English Premier League table.

Replying to a query, Yorke said Indian football has really taken off, which is reflected in the conduct of Indian Super League and the 25 million fan followers Manchester United enjoys in the country.

"We don't get the feel of Indian football because there is no broadcast in UK, but we are aware of the ISL, in which a lot of foreign players and coaches participate.

"I have a good friend of mine associated with ISL - David Platt is one. We have Mikael Silvestre, Nicolas Anelka and Florent Malouda, who are all playing here, and they tell a lot about Indian football which is on the surge," he said.

Yorke said Manchester United may plan to start coaching clinics for schools and develop football in India.