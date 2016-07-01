Amalraj targets CWG hit after Olympics miss

ROHAN SHARMA By

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu paddler A Amalraj picked up where he left off last season with a relatively straightforward triumph at the North Zone Championships in Chandigarh on Thursday. The 30-year-old, winner of two zonal crowns as well as the senior nationals in 2015, crushed Sanil Shetty 4-1 in the final to earn a cheque for Rs.66,000. In the semifinals, he came back from a 1-3 deficit to beat statemate G Sathiyan.

Domestic success notwithstanding, the wounds of not qualifying for Rio are still fresh in Amalraj’s mind. At the Asian Olympic qualification tournament in April, he upset A Sharath Kamal before losing his way against Soumyajit Ghosh and Harmeet Desai. It was a body blow. “The one thing I’ve never managed to do is qualify for the Olympics. While I was confident before they began, the qualifiers turned into a nightmare after an auspicious start. I beat Sharath, but lost to Soumyajit and Harmeet. It was very disappointing,” he told Express.

However, there’s something to look forward to. In Amalraj’s eyes, the 2018 Commonwealth Games are the next big target — he won silver in men’s doubles in 2014. There’s also the small matter of finally winning the Arjuna Award, which, he feels, has been earned. “The CWG will be upon us in less than two years and that’s what I’m targetting now. Plus, becoming Arjuna is another motivation. Hopefully, last season’s domestic performance will earn me that distinction this time.”

Amalraj played mostly in India last year because the federation had said more weightage would be given to domestic rankings for Olympic qualification. With no such compulsion this time around, the two-time national champion is set to travel to Spain. “I need to improve my world ranking. When I go abroad, it takes me 10-15 days to get accustomed to the conditions — the ball is different and tables are much slower,” he signed off.

rohan@newindianexpress.com