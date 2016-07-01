City slicker Millman ready to trade blows with Murray

AFP By

LONDON: Australia's John Millman has traded in his smart suit and the world of city finance for a shot at former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.

The world number 67 is up against the British second seed in the third round at the All England Club -- a world away from the injury misery that forced him to seek work in a friend's finance firm while he rebuilt his career.

Millman, who normally doles out drinks to the handful of fans who cheer him on, will have his work cut out to keep up the tradition on Saturday.

He is certain to play on either Centre Court or the secondary 11,000-seater Court One -- both arenas that he has never even set foot inside.

"You dream of playing on the biggest courts against the biggest players," said the 27-year-old from Brisbane.

"I feel as if I deserve to be there. And third round Wimbledon, it's uncharted territory for me.

"I have never been one to go out with an intimidated mindset before I play. That's being disrespectful to the game. So we are going to start at 0-0-0. I'm going to give it everything.

"These are the matches you live for and these are the ones you will remember for the rest of your life."

The Queenslander, who is now on a career high, required shoulder surgery in 2013, which saw him trade in the tennis shorts for some sharper attire.

"I worked in the city for a little bit at one of my mate's companies. I was dressed up in a suit each day," he said.

"I was working at a finance place. A mate of mine knew I was annoying my mum too much at home. They needed to get me out of the house, so I needed to go in there and annoy them there!

"Then I'd go and do a little bit of rehab. It's a slow process.

"I really have an appreciation of these moments right now because there was a big time there where I wasn't too confident.

"I know that tennis can change pretty quickly, and I know you're one big injury away from being back at university."

Fridge raider

Now playing his seventh Grand Slam tournament, Millman's habit of raiding the players' free cold drinks to give to supporters might have to change come Saturday.

"I do it at most tournaments, actually. I try to raid the fridges. Here it's so overcast that you have to hand out coffee or something," he said.

"If I was a little kid and I wanted some drinks, I would have loved it. It's always good to give back."

Millman's place at the Rio Olympics was confirmed on Thursday, with Nick Kyrgios and Bernard Tomic both failing to make the plane due to well-documented behavioural issues and fall-outs with the authorities.

But Millman knows he is going to Brazil on merit thanks to his ranking.

"It's the greatest honour to play at the Olympic Games and represent your country. I'm pumped," the right-hander said.

Millman is a fan of England's Liverpool Football Club, an obsession from childhood that started out in winding up his Manchester United-supporting relatives.

"On my dad's side of the family, they're all United supporters, and the team they hate the most is Liverpool," he said.

"So being an annoying little six‑year‑old, you probably go against the team they hate the most."