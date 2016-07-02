CHENNAI: Securing berth for the Rio Olympics is just the beginning of the struggle. The boxers have been going through some horrendous times because of the apathy of the boxing officials for four years now. After multiple trials and countless exchange of punches, three managed to secure Rio Olympics berth. For those qualified, the fight has just begun. Every athlete is sweating it out to iron out their flaws. For Shiva Thapa (56kg), Manoj Kumar (64kg) and Vikas Krishan (75kg), the path is no different.

With Rio in mind, Shiva and Manoj will head to Sheffield in England to spar with top pugilists in the world while Vikas has already landed in Venezuela for the AIBA Olympic qualifying tournament for professional boxers scheduled to held from July 3 to 8. However, he will not fight.

Chief national coach Gurbax Singh Sandhu is keeping a close eye on his wards’ progress. “We can’t say what to expect in Sheffield because it’s an invitational programme. We don’t know which teams will turn up. But we are expecting teams from four to five countries and that should be a good test,” he told Express. “We have applied for Visa and all the formalities should be completed in no time. The tour should be a perfect excercise for the duo.”

Vikas, who had taken the pro course to get an extra shot at the Olympics, will be training in Venezuela. “Vikas is seeking to assess his potential future opponents and improve his skills all-round,” Sandhu said.

It was just a few weeks back when Manoj displayed his ‘never give up’ spirit and won the quota during the final Olympic qualifiers. He was not even in the TOPs prior to that event. Now, he is happy to be in the reckoning.

“I’m really looking forward to the month ahead. I’m keen to work hard and learn all that needs to be learnt in the upcoming days. I just want to win a medal for India,” Manoj remarked. For Shiva, the first to win the quota for India, the dream is alike.

The 22-year-old’s father Padam Thapa, who has played a vital role in his son’s progress, is ready to help him further. “Shiva is in good shape. He had also travelled along with the team during the final qualifiers in Baku, Azerbaijan. That was a helpful tour as he trained alongside top boxers,” he said.

Meanwhile, there are three Indians participating in the Venezuela qualifiers. Neeraj Goyat (69kg), Gaurav Bidhuri (52kg) and Dilbag Singh (81kg) are in the fray. Sandhu is unclear about how the format works but is hopeful that Gaurav can snatch a late entry to Rio Olympics.

anmol@newindianexpress.com