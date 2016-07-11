Carlo Ancelotti , left, new head coach of German Bundesliga soccer club of FC Bayern Munich, receives a special jersey from FC Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, right, during a press conference held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Monday J

MUNICH: Carlo Ancelotti says he will follow Pep Guardiola's process and path at Bayern Munich, and seek a little more success.

Ancelotti was presented as the new coach by Bayern on Monday, promising more of the same from the German champion, while also trying to tamp high expectations in the Champions League.

His predecessor Guardiola led Bayern to three Bundesliga titles in his three seasons. But after taking over the Champions League titleholder, he could lead Bayern only as far as the semifinals in that championship in all three seasons, and decided not to extend his contract.

Ancelotti will be expected to earn that trophy in his three seasons, having won the Champions League twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid, but he declined to promise it. Bayern has five titles.

"My friend Guardiola did a great job here, and I am not here to make a revolution," Ancelotti said. "I will try to follow his line and play good, attacking football.

"We are going to try to be strong in all competitions and to win them all. But I'm not a magician, and Bayern is not the only club seeking the Champions League title."

Ancelotti told Bild newspaper that Guardiola left him a "good luck" message written in Italian on the wall of his office.

Ancelotti and club chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said there were no plans for any immediate major new signings, but did not rule them out.

"We have a really good squad, and we are not talking about new players, but the market is open until the end of August," Ancelotti said.

Rummenigge added, "We are not planning with new players, but we are not shutting the door either."

Bayern already has signed central defender Mats Hummels from Borussia Dortmund and teenager Renato Sanches from Benfica.

There has been speculation in German media that forward Mario Goetze and defender Medhi Benatia might leave the club but neither Ancelotti nor Rummenigge would confirm it.

Ancelotti said he considered both as Bayern players, and that he had talked with Goetze one month ago, but declined to give details.

Goetze scored the goal that gave Germany the World Cup title over Argentina two years ago, but has been unsettled at Bayern. He saw little action during the just concluded European Championship as Germany went out in the semifinals.

Rummenigge confirmed that midfielder Pierre-Emile Hoejbjerg was about to sign for Southampton.