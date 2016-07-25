Inspirational skipper Kashi keeps Delhi's semifinal hopes flickering

Ayantan Chowdhury By

NEW DELHI: Chants of ‘Kashi, Kashi’ started reverberating across the Thyagaraj Sports Complex at the end of the first half of Dabang Delhi’s clash with Bengal Warriors — the 50th match of the Pro Kabaddi League — on Sunday. Delhi had completely outplayed Bengal, and leading their charge was talisman Kashiling Adake.

Egged on by the vociferous crowd, the raider from Maharashtra single-handedly took the game to Bengal with 13 points, including 11 successful raids and two bonus points.

“The crowd was fantastic tonight. I never imagined that one day I will get such a response. I fed off their energy,” said the visibly-emotional 32-year-old.

Languishing at the bottom of the table ahead of their home leg, Delhi needed to win all their four matches for progressing to the last-four stage. It was just the kind of start the doctor ordered. “Our aim was always to reach the semifinals. We still believe we can. We just need to take it one match at a time,” Kashi said.

When asked about the intensity shown by the team in their encounter against Bengal, Kashi said, “We were extremely pumped up. We know we can beat the best of the best if we play to our potential. And that’s what we did,” the skipper added.

Attacking in the two initial raids instead of the ‘do-or-die’ raid was a pre-planned strategy, according to Kashi. “We wanted to control the game. We also managed to keep Korean star Jang Kun Lee quiet throughout.”

Delhi have suffered during the course of the season because of the drop in Kashi’s form. But, he has improved dramatically in the second half of the season. More of that is required from the raider if Delhi are to have any chance of reaching the semifinals.

Bengal coach disappointed

After the loss, Bengal finished last after having completed their full quota of 14 games. Coach Pratap Shetty was displeased, to say the least. “We finished fourth last time. Despite having a better all-round squad, we failed miserably.” According to Pratap, captain Nilesh Shinde did not play against Delhi due to fever.

Result: Dabang Delhi 41-20 Bengal Warriors.