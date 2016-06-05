LONDON: New Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will deliver the Premier League title within two years, predicted defender Ricardo Carvalho on Sunday.

"Jose will have something to prove after what happened at Chelsea," the Portuguese international who was coached by Mourinho at Chelsea, Porto and Real Madrid and now plays for Monaco, wrote in The Sun newspaper.

"I think he will make Manchester United better and in the next two years they will be champions."

Carvalho's comments come on a day when Mourinho could make his first appearance at Old Trafford since being named as Louis van Gaal's successor in Sunday's prestigious Soccer Aid charity match.

Just nine days after the official confirmation of Mourinho's appointment, the 53-year-old will be in Manchester to give his support to UNICEF, who use the friendly fixture to raise money for children in danger.

The former Chelsea boss had agreed to manage an 'England' team consisting of former internationals, musicians, actors and other celebrities, against a Rest of the World team coached by Leicester chief Claudio Ranieri and featuring a host of retired legends.

But, following his move to United, Mourinho could instead decide to save his first game on the home bench for the Premier League club's clash with Everton in Wayne Rooney's testimonial on August 3.

Carvalho believes Mourinho, who has won the Premier League title three times, has something to prove after his tricky time at Chelsea.

"He is a great coach and now he is in a great club - United are one of the biggest in the world.

"I have no doubt that he can bring trophies back to United again and that he will make them champions.

"I don't know if it will be in the first year, the second year or the third, but Mourinho will win the title again. My prediction is that it will be in the second year."