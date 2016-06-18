Britain's Andy Murray plays a return to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their semifinal tennis match on the sixth day of the Queen's Championships London, England, Saturday June 18, 2016.| AP

LONDON: Andy Murray is one win away from becoming the first five-time champion at Queen's Club after he defeated fifth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 to reach Sunday's final.

Other four-time winners since the tournament was established in 1890 include John McEnroe, Boris Becker, Lleyton Hewitt and Andy Roddick.

"It would mean a lot," Murray said Saturday. "A lot of great players have played here over the years, and winning any tournament a few times is hard obviously. This one in particular has always got a very strong field."

Murray plays Milos Raonic in the final after the third-seeded Canadian beat unseeded Bernard Tomic of Australia 6-4, 6-4.

Almost from the start Murray berated himself and disputed several line calls but he was able to gain the upper hand against Cilic.

Watched by his coach Ivan Lendl, a two-time champion at Queen's Club, Murray forced a forehand error to break for 2-1, fought off four break points in the next game and broke at love to take the opening set.

Murray had to hold off a break point before holding for 2-1 in the second set but Cilic finally earned a break to lead 4-3. Murray's frustration mounted as he failed to convert three break points in the next game and Cilic went on to level the match.

Murray finally managed to take control against the 2012 champion in the decider, sweeping to a 3-0 lead for the loss of just two points.

Raonic was never under serious threat from Tomic, with games going easily with serve until Raonic took a 5-4 lead with his fourth break point.

After serving out the first set, Raonic failed to convert a break point as the second set got underway, but then broke for 2-1 when Tomic double-faulted.

Tomic had one opportunity to get back into contention when he held a break point for 4-4 but Raonic held off the challenge and went on to reach his third final of the year.