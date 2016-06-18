Turkey fans throw flares and firecrackers at Euro 2016 match
Published: 18th June 2016

Turkish fans lit flares and threw firecrackers in the stadium as their side lost to defending champions Spain in Euro 2016 at Nice on Friday.
AFP reporters at the scene said banned flares were lit in the stadium and firecrackers thrown on the pitch.
On another day marred by fan violence, 11 Spanish supporters, who beat up a supermarket manager who refused to serve them alcohol, were arrested before the match.