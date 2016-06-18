Turkish fans light flares during the Euro 2016 Group D soccer match between Spain and Turkey at the Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France. (AP)

Turkish fans lit flares and threw firecrackers in the stadium as their side lost to defending champions Spain in Euro 2016 at Nice on Friday.

AFP reporters at the scene said banned flares were lit in the stadium and firecrackers thrown on the pitch.

On another day marred by fan violence, 11 Spanish supporters, who beat up a supermarket manager who refused to serve them alcohol, were arrested before the match.