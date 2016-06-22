Wales' Gareth Bale opens his arms as he kneels on the pitch during the Euro 2016 Group B soccer match between England and Wales at the Bollaert stadium in Lens, France, Thursday, June 16, 2016. | AP

DINARD: We will never know how George Best or Ryan Giggs might have influenced a major international tournament but we can at least feel privileged to witness the answer that is currently being provided by the finest British player of this generation. Gareth Bale has not so much accepted his opportunity so far for Wales at Euro 2016; he has been seizing it with every sinew of his body.

Bale had already equalled a record jointly set by Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane and Thomas Hassler by scoring with two free-kicks before he faced Russia on Monday but, in inspiring Wales to an emphatic 3-0 win, he raised his wider performance to a level that is surely unmatched so far in the tournament.

He has previously likened the experience of playing for Wales to a kickabout with his mates and, in the way that he dominated the game and raised himself beyond all others, it sometimes did resemble what you might see on a park or school playing field.

Bale simply kept running past his Russian opponents and, almost every time he got the ball, there was a sense of inevitability about the space and defensive havoc he would create. There might easily have been a hat-trick but ultimately he did get a goal to join such luminaries as Platini, Hristo Stoichkov and Ruud van Nistelrooy in scoring in every group match of a European Championship finals.

Still aged only 26, and even after beginning his international career at left-back, he is now within six goals of Ian Rush's all-time Wales record. He is also delivering at a rate that is bettered only by John Charles among Wales's greatest goalscorers.

"This is right up there with anything I have done," Bale said as he left Toulouse. "Given the pressure of the game, that was also one of the best team performances I have ever been a part of. We spoke after the England game that we needed to be better in keeping the ball. It created the space that allowed me, Rambo [Aaron Ramsey] and the midfielders to get on the ball more. It was a great team performance. Everything was spot on."

Also striking was the sense of Bale arriving at the tournament as a star who transcends just his own nation in a comparable fashion to Cristiano Ronaldo for Portugal and Zlatan Ibrahimovic with Sweden. As Bale walked through the interview zone in the early hours of yesterday, he immediately headed for the gathering of local Welsh media but, within seconds, journalists from every corner of the globe were drawn to that one spot.

The only Welshman to have made a comparable impact outside these shores is surely Charles, who was previously voted above Zidane and Platini as Juventus's greatest overseas player.

Bale's team-mates regard him not just as their talisman but also the best in the tournament. "Ronaldo is deemed as the main man at Real Madrid at the minute," said Hal Robson-Kanu, "but I think it is time for him to pass on that mantle and Gareth is ready to take that on."

The reliability of his threat - he has scored 10 and created two of Wales's past 16 competitive goals - has become an enormous defensive incentive. "I'm not sure there's a better player individually than Gareth in the tournament," said James Chester. "We know how fortunate we are to have him in our team and, if we can keep clean sheets, then we know we give ourselves a real good chance."

As well as on the pitch, it has been impossible not to be struck these past two weeks by Bale's very visible off-field presence. The goading of England might have attracted most headlines but, having grown up with this generation of Wales players, it is also obvious just how comfortable he feels around them.

Far from being carried away by his club success, it was again noticeable on Monday how Bale kept seeking to encourage strike partner Sam Vokes even when mistakes were made.

His repeated protestations about the team being paramount have been backed up by his deeds. "I can't speak for any of the other top players in the tournament - I don't know them - but Gareth is very passionate about playing for the national team," Chester said. "He turns up pretty much every time we have a game, which some of the top players maybe don't. I think it's an environment that he really enjoys and we all get on really well. As big a superstar as he is, he's still one of the lads."

One concern is whether the physical impact of three such gruelling games in nine days could now affect Bale. He did not train fully between Thursday's defeat by England and Monday's win over Russia.

Yesterday was another day off and Wales will then have only three training sessions in Dinard before arriving in Paris. "Finishing top gives you the best chance - there are no easy games but this might give us a slightly easier game," Bale said. "I thought our game plan was perfect. It was amazing. There was pressure and that made the performance even better. We have had some amazing nights over the last few years but that was really incredible."

As well as just being here in the tournament, the celebrations also pointed towards another difference to Best. "No beers; we are professional," Bale said.