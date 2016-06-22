Just as Lionel Messi was done scoring another astonishing free-kick to create yet another goal scoring record, his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who came into the Euros chasing a very unique record of his own, was doing something bizarre.

Chucking a reporter's microphone down a lake.

The Portuguese, who has had an alarming drop in form the last couple of weeks, was on his morning stroll, when an overzealous reporter invaded Ronaldo's private space, thrust a microphone to his face and asked one of two questions. If twitter is to be believed -- it is a medium that is not known to promote honesty or truthfulness -- he was either asked about being ready for Hungary or about Messi's free-kick.

If it's the former, it was an innocuous question at the wrong time and the wrong place. If it was the latter, it was meant to be a piss-take and Ronaldo did well to not smash the microphone into the face of the reporter.

Leaving aside the morality of what the reporter did was right or wrong, Ronaldo has not enjoyed his time in France. His last competitive moment, before swapping Real for Portugal, was the winning kick in the shootout to help the Spanish giants to Undecima.

It was meant to be the main course in a dessert that included Portugal's first major international title. Ronaldo is still hoping to become the first man to score in four Euros with a relatively easy draw. It was a stage tailor-made for the 31-year-old.

Iceland, debutants, Hungary, one of the beneficiaries of the expanded Euros, and Austria, surely making up the numbers, were to be cannon fodder for him. They were meant to be his pawns, his foot soldiers for a greater good. One of the main but harsh criticisms surrounding Ronaldo's career is that he is a flat-track bully. If that were true, this was Ronaldo writing the perfect script. Against three of the sport's biggest novices, all he would have had to do was turn-up. But then sport isn't as simple as that: it doesn't come with a satisfaction guarantee. Not for the athletes and not for the fans.

After Iceland conjured a fine performance against A Selecção, Ronaldo had unsavoury things to say about them. "Iceland didn’t try anything," he had said. "They were just defend, defend, defend and playing on the counterattack. It was a lucky night for them. We should have three points but we are OK. I thought they’d won the Euros the way they celebrated at the end. It was unbelievable. When they don’t try to play and just defend, defend, defend, this in my opinion shows a small mentality and they are not going to do anything in the competition."

It was an incredible rant aimed at one of the tournament's most romantic stories -- tiny Iceland showing they are no pushovers. If anything, the former Man United man was the one showcasing small-time mentality.

"Tough luck to us, they played well but we will keep fighting," and Ronaldo would have portrayed as one of the good guys. Instead, Stage I, Act I of his Euros was to put pressure on himself. If it was meant to gee himself up for bigger fights, he lost his own mental mental. If his performance against Iceland represented a former footballer trying to relearn many aspects of the game, his audition against Austria looked like that of an average Joe who had won the raffle to play with 21 international footballers.

Luckily for him, he still has time to set it right. Will he? We will know in a couple of hours.