BERLIN: Bayern Munich take on Juventus on Wednesday in the Champions League last 16 return-leg clash eager to cut out mistakes and prevent a repeat of the Italians' first-leg fight back.

Bayern host the Italian champions at the Allianz Arena looking to seal their fifth consecutive quarter-final appearance in the Champions League.

The Germans were steaming towards the last eight when Thomas Mueller and Arjen Robben put them 2-0 up in Turin before Juventus pounced on mistakes in Munich's ranks with goals by Paulo Dybala and Stefano Sturaro.

"We played well for the first 60 minutes, went 2-0 up and suddenly it was 2-2," said Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

"We have to be careful, because Juventus can defend well and wait for their chances."

Juventus are unbeaten in their last 19 games, but suffered a set back on Monday when key players Claudio Marchisio and Dybala were ruled out with calf injuries.

"They are still Juve and are still the same strong team," said Bayern head coach Pep Guardiola.

"I know the Italian mentality and they have won a thousand titles with it -- that's how it is, regardless of whether Marchisio plays or not."

Allegri was already missing defenders Giorgio Chiellini and Martin Caceres, while former Bayern striker Mario Mandzukic is nursing a knock.

There is a question mark over Bayern's winger Arjen Robben, who sat out training on Wednesday with a cold.

'Complicated Juventus'

France winger Franck Ribery says the Italians are more than capable of pulling off an upset in Munich.

"They defend very well and they don't give you much room to play," said Ribery.

"We played them in 2013 and twice won 2-0, but it's always complicated Juventus.

"They are always good on the counter, dangerous with free kicks and corners, so we have to play intelligently."

Ex-Bayern coach Ottmar Hitzfeld believes Bayern are "vulnerable on the break and Juventus will be lurking".

Mainz proved just how vulnerable Bayern are when they became the only side to win at the Allianz Arena this season with a 2-1 victory just over a fortnight ago.

Bayern lost despite enjoying 78 percent possession and firing in 17 shots on goal and Juventus' analysts will noted the way Mainz patiently took their chances.

Bayern's injury crisis in defence has eased.

Guardiola is set to field Joshua Kimmich and Medhi Benatia at centre-back, but he has the luxury problem of which stars to leave out with Germany's World Cup winner Mario Goetze now back from a groin injury.

Lewandowski (34) and Thomas Mueller (27) have scored 61 goals between them this season in all competition and they contributed three goals in Saturday's 5-0 drubbing of Werder Bremen in Germany's top flight.

Pressure on Guardiola

Their Spanish playmaker Thiago Alcantara also netted twice in an impressive display.

Juventus' last Champions League win in Munich was back in 2004, but history favours the Italians.

Their record in two-legged ties against German sides is 13 wins and just three defeats, while Bayern have won four and lost six times to Italian opposition.

Guardiola is under pressure to deliver silverware in his third and final season in Munich before taking over at Manchester City.

The Spanish super coach has won five titles in Munich, but is eager to sign off with the Champions League trophy which has so far eluded him after exiting the semi-finals for the last two seasons running with Bayern.

"I know what'll happen if we don't win the Champions League," said the Spaniard.

"I have to live with the pressure.

"It's been like that for this club for the last 40 years: when we win, everyone is happy, when we don't, they are unhappy."