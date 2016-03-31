Victoria Azarenka, of Belarus, left, shakes hands with Johanna Konta, of Britain, right, after their match at the Miami Open tennis tournament. | AP

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla: Victoria Azarenka advanced to the semifinals of the Miami Open by beating Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-2 Wednesday.

Azarenka, who won the tournament in 2009 and 2011, will next play the winner of Wednesday night's quarterfinal between No. 2-seeded Angelique Kerber and No. 22 Madison Keys, the lone remaining American in either draw.

Azarenka, seeded 13th, improved to 20-1 this year. She's trying to become the third woman to win Indian Wells and Key Biscayne in the same year, a feat achieved only by Steffi Graf and Kim Clijsters.

Against the No. 24-seeded Konta, Azarenka never lost serve and committed just 14 unforced errors in 119 points.a