BENGALURU: The Karnataka Athletics Association (KAA) is caught in an embarrassing situation. The three-day 14th Junior Federation Cup Athletics Championship is all set to start from May 3 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here, but interestingly, the venue is scheduled to host the Federation Cup football match between Bengaluru FC and Aizawl FC on the same day, same evening!

Athletics events are scheduled to be conducted under floodlights due to the intense heat wave during daytime, and the football match is also scheduled for an evening start. The KAA says that they had booked the Stadium well in advance after the athletics event was allotted to Bengaluru.

The KAA has vowed to go ahead with the meet no matter what happens. “We had discussions with the ministers concerned and explained to them that we have booked the stadium well in advance. How can a football match be conducted at the same venue” questioned KAA secretary Chandrashekar Rai.

KAA vice-president Uday Prabhu added: “We are not against football activities but it is hampering the daily training schedules of the athletes. This has been going on for the last one-and-half years.”

In fact, the KAA made a fresh representation on Saturday, signed by coaches, athletes and officials, to the government and other relevant departments that the Sree Kanteerava Stadium should be used only for athletics as it is not a multi-purpose stadium. They have also asked the government to relay the track as it is worn out in places.

Interestingly, KAA president G Parameshwara is also the home minister and president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. The Congress-led State government is supporting the event financially, KAA said.

Till a few days ago, the dates and timings for the Fed Cup football were not announced. On the face of it, looks like the All-India Football Federation was not aware of the athletics event.

BFC officials said that there was no clarity on the issue as yet and are in touch with the AIFF. They are expected to make an announcement in a day or two.