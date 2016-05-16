KOCHI: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is likely to maintain its official silence over holding trials for Narsingh Yadav and Sushil Kumar for at least a couple of days.

Contradicting several reports, senior WFI officials have revealed that a meeting on Tuesday or Wednesday would discuss disciplinary actions against grapplers. The Narsingh-Sushil tussle is not on the agenda as of now. Some reports had mentioned that the meeting would discuss whether to hold a trial to pick one of the two for Rio. It was also rumoured that Sushil’s name had been removed from the national camp in progress at SAI, Sonepat.

However, WFI officials rubished the reports and added that Sushil’s name had been included among those attending the national camp from the beginning. He went to Georgia for a preparatory camp for national campers. Sushil is currently under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme of the Sports Ministry and has always been part of the national camp on the basis of that.

Meanwhile, sources close to Sushil said the two-time Olympic medallist might move court to ensure trials. However, federation officials said they have already factored in this move from Sushil. If the judiciary upholds Sushil’s plea for a trial, they would oblige. This stand suggests the federation is still against the idea of holding trials.

“Those who earned the berth should go,” said a senior WFI offical. Asked if they are concerned by reports of Sushil approaching court, he said the federation isn’t worried. “We are not bothered by his demands. We feel he knows why we are against holding trials. Repeatedly skipping trials and asking for one when a young guy fights in the World Championship and wins a berth, coming out of hibernation and asking for trial, isn’t this cheap? We at the federation see it in that manner. We are against holding trials in all eight categories,” the source said.