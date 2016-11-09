NEW DELHI: As the group stage of the ISL is drawing to a close, all teams are looking to bag maximum points to qualify for the playoffs. For the defending champions, this task has been anything but smooth. Picking up three points from their last three games, Chennayin FC have struggled in both attack and defence. Still hungover from the loss of Elano Blumer and John Stiven Mendoza, the Marina Machans have a lot of homework to do. Against Mumbai City FC and FC Pune City, late goals bothered the back-line. As they gear up to face Delhi Dynamos FC on Thursday, it will be interesting to see how Marco Materazzi and his men tackle the issue.

The first meeting between the two did not go according to plan for Chennaiyin as they were humbled 1-3 at the JN Stadium, Chennai — thanks to a spectacular show from Brazil’s Marcelinho. Being one of the most consistent sides since the inaugural edition, Chennayin have to step their game up a notch if they are to avenge that humiliation. “The strategy for tomorrow’s game is up to Marco. Delhi play at a high tempo and have had a good run of results recently. We have been poor defensively and should be more careful in the dying minutes,” said Syed Sabir Pasha, assistant coach of Chennayin.

One of the talking points is the return of John Arne Riise and Hans Mulder, who turned out for Delhi last season. Thus, having them in the Chennai squad is of great value. “Both are excellent players. But we are not sure if they will be starting because of injury concerns. Nevertheless, their expertise will be of great help,” he added.

Delhi are in red-hot form, winning their previous two matches against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters FC. A win can take them to the top of the table. But Gianluca Zambrotta is well aware that Chennayin have not lost a single away match this season. “Fortunately, all players are available and are understanding my philosophy and playing accordingly,” said Zambrotta.

vimalsankar@newindianexpress.com