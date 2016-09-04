NEW YORK: World number two Andy Murray progressed through to the fourth round of the US Open after battling past Italy’s Paolo Lorenzi in four sets in their men’s singles encounter here on Sunday.

After winning the first set, the Briton failed to capitalize on it and went down in the second before he rebounded strongly to register a 7-6(7-4), 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over his Italian opponent in a thrilling third round contest that lasted three hours and 16 minutes at Flushing Meadows.

Following the match, Murray said that Lorenzi was an extremely good player and displayed some really good moves throughout the game.

“He's a very good player. He does a lot of things well on the court. He has good feel, moves well... It will be another tough one in a couple of days' time. I expect it to be very hard. I'll be ready for that. I'll need to play better than today if I want to win that,” Murray said.

With the win, Murray has now set up a clash against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria for a place in quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, third-seed Stan Wawrinka and sixth-seed Kei Nishikori have also advanced to the next round of the tournament after winning their respective third-rounds.

Wawrinka registered a 4-6, 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (10-8), 6-2 triumph over his Briton opponent Daniel Evans while Nishikori posted a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win against France’s Nicolas Mahut to book their place in the pre-quarters.