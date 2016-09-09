Home Sport

No substance to Carlos Slim takeover rumours: Force India

Force India today rubbished media reports that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is buying the Formula 1 team.

Published: 09th September 2016 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2016 05:00 PM   |  A+A-

Force India-AP

Force India are battling with Williams for the fourth place in the team standings. | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Force India today rubbished media reports that Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim is buying the Formula 1 team.

Earlier in the week, Mexican broadcaster Grupo Imagen had reported that Slim is buying the Silverstone-based outfit co-owned by team principal Vijay Mallya.

However, a reliable source told PTI that there was "no substance" to the rumours floating around.

Deputy principal Bob Fernley too dismissed the reports emanating from Mexico.

"There's no truth in that rumour at all, there are no discussions going on with Carlos Slim regarding buying the team," Fernley was quoted as saying by motorsport.com.

"I don't think that's the philosophy that Carlos works with when bringing through drivers, he wants the freedom to do whatever he feels is appropriate for the drivers," added Fernley.

The team's Mexican driver Sergio Perez is backed by Slim's companies and that was the connection being made for the possible sale of the team to the business tycoon.

There was speculation on the future of Perez but he is now expected to stay at Force India alongside current teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

Force India are battling with Williams for the fourth place in the team standings. Williams reclaimed the fourth spot from Force India with a strong showing at the last race in Monza.

Force India are fifth with 108 points, three less than Williams with seven rounds remaining.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp