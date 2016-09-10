Advani takes historic bronze at 6 Red Snooker World Championship

PTI By

BANGKOK: Pankaj Advani became the first cueist from India to win a medal at the prestigious Sangsom 6 Red Snooker World Championship as he settled for a bronze after losing the semifinal to Chinese Ding Junhui, here today.

In the quarterfinals, the Indian received a walkover from Michael Holt who withdrew due to personal reasons.

"Winning the first medal for India in this championship and with this level of competition means you have done well. I am an outsider in this tournament and coming this far feels very rewarding," Advani said of his performance.

""Ding is a phenomenal player. I got the better of him in the group stage but today he was the better player. I wish him best of luck for the finals."

Semi-final score:

Ding Junhui vs Pankaj Advani 7-4 0-37, 68-0, 73-0, 41-26, 49-15, 7-57, 0-57, 67-0, 57-0, 20-34,69-9.