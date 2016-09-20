No timeframe on Kane absence: Tottenham manager Pochettino

AFP By

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed Tuesday that striker Harry Kane has damaged his ankle ligaments, but did not say how long he is expected to be sidelined.

"He got a ligament ankle problem and we need to assess every day and see," Pochettino told a press conference at the Tottenham training ground.

"Today it's impossible to give a time for a recovery. I am not a doctor. I can only explain what the doctors said to me."

Kane, 23, had to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher after rolling his right ankle during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday. He had earlier scored the game's only goal.

The England striker has been Spurs' top scorer in each of the last two seasons, scoring 21 league goals in the 2014-15 campaign and 25 last season, earning him the Golden Boot.

"He is in a very good mood," Pochettino added. "We chatted before in the restaurant. He's in a very good way.

"There are different rumours. We cannot guess whether it's eight weeks, 10, four, one. It's impossible to assess today and know how long."

In Kane's absence, Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, who signed from AZ Alkmaar in July, is expected to deputise.

Tottenham host third-tier Gillingham in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Pochettino said Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier would undergo fitness tests ahead of the game, after both players went off due to cramp in their hamstrings against Sunderland.

"We will assess Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier today and see what happens," said the Argentine. "We're not expecting any big issues."