Home Sport

No timeframe on Kane absence: Tottenham manager Pochettino

In Kane\'s absence, Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, who signed from AZ Alkmaar in July, is expected to deputise.

Published: 20th September 2016 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2016 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Pochettino_AP
By AFP

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed  Tuesday that striker Harry Kane has damaged his ankle ligaments, but did not say how long he is expected to be sidelined.

"He got a ligament ankle problem and we need to assess every day and see," Pochettino told a press conference at the Tottenham training ground.

"Today it's impossible to give a time for a recovery. I am not a doctor. I can only explain what the doctors said to me."

Kane, 23, had to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher after rolling his right ankle during Tottenham's 1-0 win over Sunderland on Sunday. He had earlier scored the game's only goal.

The England striker has been Spurs' top scorer in each of the last two seasons, scoring 21 league goals in the 2014-15 campaign and 25 last season, earning him the Golden Boot.

"He is in a very good mood," Pochettino added. "We chatted before in the restaurant. He's in a very good way.

"There are different rumours. We cannot guess whether it's eight weeks, 10, four, one. It's impossible to assess today and know how long."

In Kane's absence, Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, who signed from AZ Alkmaar in July, is expected to deputise.

Tottenham host third-tier Gillingham in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Pochettino said Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier would undergo fitness tests ahead of the game, after both players went off due to cramp in their hamstrings against Sunderland.

"We will assess Mousa Dembele and Eric Dier today and see what happens," said the Argentine. "We're not expecting any big issues."

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
World Cancer Day: Did you know, men can also fall prey to breast cancer?
On song at 90: Meet the Armyman turned bhajan master
Gallery
On 3rd February 2019 evening, a 'surprise visit' by CBI officials to the Kolkata police chief’s residence sparked a face-off between the state police and the central agency. (On the right, CBI officials are seen being forcibly taken to a police station./
Didi VS Modi: Anatomy of a crisis in photos
Braving chilly weather conditions, over 20 million pilgrims took a holy bath at Sangam-- the confluence of sacred river Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati--on the occasion of the main auspicious bathing day of 'Mauni Amavasya' on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
Staggering 1.81 crore people throng to take dip at Sangam on 'Mauni Amavasya'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp