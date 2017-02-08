Home Sport

Punjab Warriors make Delhi Waveriders pay penalty

The Sardar Singh-led side swapped positions with Uttar Pradesh Wizards to be placed at fourth in the table with 11 points.

By Ravi Iyer
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It just wasn’t to be for Delhi Waveriders in their first home game of Season 5 of the Hockey India League here at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday. Despite a quite-brilliant display from the young Mandeep Singh, the hosts were punished for their profligacy in front of goal by Punjab Warriors, and ultimately fell 2-3, their third defeat of the season.

Delhi will also have found out how Manchester United feel these days, what with Punjab goalkeeper Tristan Clemons putting in a Man of the Match display to help his team walk away with maximum points.

“This was an important game, considering where we are on the table. We just want to take it one match at a time, and this result was a big boost to our aim of making the semifinals,” Clemons noted. Skipper Rupinderpal Singh might also be asking himself how he managed to miss a number of penalty corners that came his way.

“It was a tale of missed chances for us. But I know what my team is capable of, and I don’t single out names whether we win or lose. On another day, we may have scored ten goals, but we have to take this result in our stride and move on,” said Delhi coach Cedric D’Souza.

With the win, the Sardar Singh-led side swapped positions with Uttar Pradesh Wizards to be placed at fourth in the table with 11 points. Delhi are firmly rooted to the bottom of the table, though they did add a point to bring their tally to five points. They will have a chance to get back to form when Wizards come knocking on Wednesday.

There was much talk about penalty corners after the match. “We knew that last season, defending penalty corners was one of our weaker suits. So we worked on that, and it paid off today. No game in the HIL is easy, and Delhi made us work very hard for this win,” said Punjab coach Barry Dancer.

D’Souza was of the opinion that teams in general have found it difficult to score off PCs this season.

“Teams have started charging much deeper during PCs this season, and that has made it difficult to convert them. But we will keep working and trying harder, and I’m sure things will get better soon,” he opined.
Rupinderpal chose to look at the positives.

“We were creating chances throughout the game, and that’s always a good sign. It’s just that results have to match performances,” the defender noted. The season is long, and while Delhi seem to have found themselves in a rut, such an outlook could prove crucial in changing the mood.

raviiyer@newindianexpress.com

