MOSCOW: Former chess world champion Garry Kasparov is coming out of retirement to play in a US tournament next month, organisers announced on Thursday.

Kasparov, who dominated the game for more than 15 years, will compete against nine top players, including current world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway, at the Sinquefield Cup in St. Louis, Missouri, they said.

"Ready to see if I remember how to move the pieces! Will I be able to announce my re-retirement afterward if not?!," Kasparov himself tweeted sardonically.

Kasparov, who retired from professional chess in 2005, was given a wild card entry for the event's Rapid and Blitz competition.

In 1985, he became the youngest world champion ever, at 22.