Home Sport

Without injured talisman Chhetri, Constantine and Co chase twin goals

Currently placed 100th in the world, their highest previous climb was 94th in 1996, but the side is likely to rise beyond that mark if they win the Bengaluru game.

Published: 25th May 2017 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2017 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

India have 15 matches lined up this year, including 8 games at home

By Deepti Patwardhan
Express News Service

MUMBAI: When India go into the AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against Kyrgyzstan on June 13, a victory will not only enhance their chances of making the main round, but also help achieve their highest-ever FIFA ranking. Currently placed 100th in the world, their highest previous climb was 94th in 1996, but the side is likely to rise beyond that mark if they win the Bengaluru game.

Stephen Constantine

“My target when I came here two and a half years ago was to be inside the top-100, and we’re there. Now, I’ve a new target: to be inside 93,” said coach Stephen Constantine in Mumbai on Wednesday. “But it’s more important to qualify for the Asian Cup.”
However, the squad assembled under Constantine for the national camp in Mumbai is already creaking under the workload after a long season.

A hectic Indian Super League, which began in October, was followed by the I-League and then the Federation Cup, which only got over this Sunday.
“The Federation Cup, for me, could not have come at a worse time,” griped Constantine. “You look at three games in five days at 45 degrees, there’s going to be a problem.”

The most prominent victim has been Sunil Chhetri, the country’s highest goal-scorer, who is sitting out with a hamstring injury. India will play a friendly against Nepal on June 6 in Mumbai, that will also serve as warm-up for the qualifier against the Kyrgyzs. “Sunil will definitely not play against Nepal,” informed Constantine.
“He has a grade 1 hamstring tear, and has been given 3-4 weeks rest. We play Kyrgyzstan in about three weeks. Depending on how his recovery goes, he’ll come to us on June 2. We then have to evaluate his condition and will take it from there. His inclusion will probably be a last-minute decision.”

Even though Nepal is only a friendly game, India don’t have fond memories of the men from the mountains. One of India’s lowest ebbs in recent football history was when their northern neighbours held them to a goalless draw on March, 2015, during the World Cup qualifying first round. Though Nepal, who are fast and fierce, is not the ideal preparation against a team like Kyrgyzstan, they will bring their own challenges.

The battle against the Central Asians, who are very physical, looks more favourable on paper, as the former Soviet country is ranked 128th in the FIFA charts. Indian football has been on the upswing in recent times: they beat Myanmar away during the first match of the Asian Cup qualifiers in March for the first time in 64 years.  The team is now chasing more history.

deeptipatwardhan@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The big relationship question: Manmohan, Modi and the media
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Gallery
The charming Nazriya Nazim stole everyone's hearts when she first appeared on screen as a child in the early 2000s. Following a spate of hit films, she took a four-year-break after her marriage to celebrated actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014. This year she deli
Happy birthday Nazriya Nazim! Take a look back at the journey of the Bangalore Days' actress
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp