Without injured talisman Chhetri, Constantine and Co chase twin goals

MUMBAI: When India go into the AFC Asian Cup qualifying match against Kyrgyzstan on June 13, a victory will not only enhance their chances of making the main round, but also help achieve their highest-ever FIFA ranking. Currently placed 100th in the world, their highest previous climb was 94th in 1996, but the side is likely to rise beyond that mark if they win the Bengaluru game.

“My target when I came here two and a half years ago was to be inside the top-100, and we’re there. Now, I’ve a new target: to be inside 93,” said coach Stephen Constantine in Mumbai on Wednesday. “But it’s more important to qualify for the Asian Cup.”

However, the squad assembled under Constantine for the national camp in Mumbai is already creaking under the workload after a long season.

A hectic Indian Super League, which began in October, was followed by the I-League and then the Federation Cup, which only got over this Sunday.

“The Federation Cup, for me, could not have come at a worse time,” griped Constantine. “You look at three games in five days at 45 degrees, there’s going to be a problem.”

The most prominent victim has been Sunil Chhetri, the country’s highest goal-scorer, who is sitting out with a hamstring injury. India will play a friendly against Nepal on June 6 in Mumbai, that will also serve as warm-up for the qualifier against the Kyrgyzs. “Sunil will definitely not play against Nepal,” informed Constantine.

“He has a grade 1 hamstring tear, and has been given 3-4 weeks rest. We play Kyrgyzstan in about three weeks. Depending on how his recovery goes, he’ll come to us on June 2. We then have to evaluate his condition and will take it from there. His inclusion will probably be a last-minute decision.”

Even though Nepal is only a friendly game, India don’t have fond memories of the men from the mountains. One of India’s lowest ebbs in recent football history was when their northern neighbours held them to a goalless draw on March, 2015, during the World Cup qualifying first round. Though Nepal, who are fast and fierce, is not the ideal preparation against a team like Kyrgyzstan, they will bring their own challenges.

The battle against the Central Asians, who are very physical, looks more favourable on paper, as the former Soviet country is ranked 128th in the FIFA charts. Indian football has been on the upswing in recent times: they beat Myanmar away during the first match of the Asian Cup qualifiers in March for the first time in 64 years. The team is now chasing more history.

