NEW DELHI: Hockey India (HI) today invited applications for the vacant post of national men's team's chief coach in its website, just three days after removing Dutchman Roelant Oltmans unceremoniously from the helm of affairs.

Taking a cue from the BCCI, the HI advertised for the position for the first time in its website.

According to the advertisement, the chief coach will be given a three-year term till December 31 i.e. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games cycle, subject to the satisfactory completion of a six-month probation period.

The selected chief coach will report to HI High Performance Director David John and CEO Elena Norman and his principal employer Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The advertisement further states that the chief coach will be responsible for leading the national senior men's team for the Olympic qualification 2018, with a view to achieving success at world level hockey and Olympic Games.

In addition, the chief coach will need to oversee the development and preparations of the national junior men's team during the term.

The chief coach will also be required to submit regular reports to the management on the status of the national teams and the core probables programme.

As per the advertisement, the applicant should possess high performance coaching qualifications Level 3 of International Hockey Federation (FIH) or experience of successful achievements at the international level in a coaching capacity.

The desired applicant should also have the knowledge of other men's international teams with the ability to provide offensive and defensive strategies among others.

He should also have the ability to attain excellence from players, coaches, staff and all stakeholders through the establishment of a winning culture.

The desired candidates should submit their applications via email, including a cover letter to HI CEO by September 15.

Oltmans, who came to India fours years back as High Performance Director before assuming the role of coach in 2015 following Paul van Ass' removal, was sacked on last Saturday citing a string of poor performances in the recent past.