Home Sport

Kento Momota becomes first Japanese man to win Badminton World Championships

Beating China's highly promising Shi Yuqi 21-11, 21-13, Momota has successfully put behind him a gambling scandal that threatened to ruin his career.

Published: 05th August 2018 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

Japanese badminton player Kento Momota (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NANJING (CHINA): Kento Momota became the first Japanese man to win the badminton World Championships on Sunday, putting behind him a gambling scandal that threatened to ruin his career. 

The explosive 23-year-old convincingly defeated China's highly promising Shi Yuqi 21-11, 21-13 in Nanjing.

ALSO READ: Shi Yuqi defeats Chou Tien-chen to clinch India Open

Momota's nascent career descended into controversy in 2016 when Japanese badminton chiefs suspended him for more than a year for visiting an illegal casino, denying him a place at the Rio Olympics.

Momota, number two in the world at the time, has been working his way back to the top ever since and the world-ranked seven is currently in the form of his life.

But in Shi he faced another of badminton's rising stars.

ALSO READ: Japan badminton star Kento Momota explosive in World Championships opener

The brilliantly agile 22-year-old defeated legend Lin Dan and Olympic champion Chen Long on the way to the final to confirm his newfound status as China's best player.

Shi and Momota had only played each other once before, Momota having the edge that time -- and he was to enjoy it once more.

Shi, who was playing in front of his home-province crowd, appeared nervous early on.

He made a series of errors as the favourite Momota clinched the first game in 21 minutes, and the Japanese star's superiority was even more apparent in the second.

When the end came it was an anti-climax -- the shuttlecock hitting the top of the net before falling in Momota's favour. The Japanese apologised to his opponent.

Shi has a long way to go to emulate his more seasoned compatriots, but defeating Chen for just the second time in the semi-finals was evidence of a changing of the guard in Chinese men's badminton.

Shi captured the All England Open crown earlier this year after beating Lin "Super Dan" in the final.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
badminton World Championships Badminton Kento Momota Shi Yuqi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta