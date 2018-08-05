Real Madrid beat Juventus 3-1 in International Champions Cup match

By IANS

WASHINGTON: After a slow first half, Real Madrid had to resort to the boldness of two of their young stars, Vinicius Junior and Marco Asensio, to win against Juventus in a match that could not have started worse after an early own goal by Dani Carvajal.



After Carvajal's own goal, Madrid's new leader Gareth Bale managed a draw just minutes before halftime and young Brazilian winger Asensio, with two goals, finished the job in the second half which was clearly dominated by Real on Saturday, reports Efe.



Although the Spaniards were the clear owners of the ball from the beginning, pressure from the Italians prevented Real from getting further than the middle of the field.



As a result of this pressure came the move that allowed Alex Sandro to advance on the left to almost the baseline and make a good pass that Carvajal ended up deflecting into his own goal.



The change in the direction of the ball caught Keylor Navas off foot and he could do nothing to stop the ball.



With the passing of the minutes, the intense heat was making a dent in the players of Juventus, who no longer came with the same intensity to pressure their rival, which Real Madrid used to slowly gain ground.



In the 39th minute, Welshman Gareth Bale found the ball and hit a shot from a distance that ended up coming in through the Juventus goalkeeper's left corner.



Unlike Allegri, who only made one change at half-time, Lopetegui decided to bring in five fresh players, including Asensio and Vinicius Junior, who gave the Madrid team a new look.



In fact, the very young Brazilian winger made it clear from the very first minute that he intended to completely change the script of the match with his electric play and had already scored two goals in the first ten minutes.



The first came in the 46th minute, after a great run by Vinicius who went into the area with the ball glued to his feet to pass it to Asensio who came from behind and found no opposition to score from near the penalty spot.



Nine minutes later, Vinicius Junior managed a long pass to the left flank that Lucas Vazquez controlled to serve Asensio who scored again.



The Italian coach then chose to introduce new players to the field, who despite bringing a certain freshness, could do little against a Madrid that craved, and would not miss, victory.



Madrid will play their final match of the US tour on August 7 against Roma at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.