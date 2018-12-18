MS Dhoni to endorse luxury sports watch brand Panerai in India

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been appointed the India ambassador of Italian luxury sports watchmaker Panerai.

"I closely relate with the authenticity, passion and boldness that the brand embodies. These are some strong attributes that I have been applying to my career and life beyond cricket, stirring true emotions towards Panerai, and underlining my natural connection with the brand," Dhoni said in a statement.

The collaboration marks the brand's commitment towards the Indian market.

"M.S. Dhoni is a celebrated sportsman, a sophisticated gentleman with a distinctive persona that impeccably resonates the masculine identity of the brand's watches, said Panerai CEO Jean-Marc Pontroue.