Year of cheer for India

By Express News Service

2018 was mostly good to Indian sport with athletes reaching new heights at the Commonwealth, Asian and Youth Olympic Games. MC Mary Kom & PV Sindhu finished the year on top of their respective sports, while the cricketers put up a good show Down Under. Here is a look back at the last twelve months...

World Cup hockey

India put on a grand show as it hosted one of the best hockey World Cups ever seen. The team did not reciprocate it as they lost in the quarterfinals to The Netherlands, who were pipped by Belgium, whose systematic approach finally yielded returns. The Olympic silver-medallists started slowly but grew into the tournament to walk away champions. Australia, the two-time defending champions, ran out of steam in a barely believable semifinal against the Oranje. The final word, though, will have to go Bhubaneswar for a job well done.

amit bandre

Asian Games & CWG

The beginning of the run-up to Tokyo 2020 has been encouraging. A best-ever Asian Games haul (15-24-30) was preceded by a third-place finish at CWG, which again was the best after 2010. CWG athletics gold, table tennis medals at Asian Games, women shooters and wrestlers winning Asiad gold — there were several firsts. Striking was the number of youngsters, even teenagers, on the podium. With almost all medallists assured government funding for training and exposure, there is cause for optimism.

Table tennis medals

Indian table tennis made a mark on the world stage with both men and women contributing to an epoch in the sport’s history in the country. It all started with an unprecedented eight medals in the CWG which included a historic women’s singles gold courtesy Manika Batra as well as women’s team gold. The bar was raised even higher at the Asian Games where the Sharath Kamal-led men’s team clinched bronze. The veteran then combined with Manika for a mixed doubles bronze. Those were India’s first TT medals at the Asiad.

Shooting stars

Youngsters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary emerged as the biggest shooting stars. Apart from the Asiad final, 16-year-old Manu won almost everything at senior and junior levels. Saurabh captured headlines, winning gold at the Youth Olympics and Asian Games. Thirteen-year-old Esha Singh upset established stars Heena Sidhu and Manu on her way to three gold at the nationals. In the rifle category, 19-year-olds Mehuli Ghosh and Elavenil Valarivan won gold at the Junior & Senior World Cups.

Youth Olympics

There was a lot of optimism in the air before India’s talented teenagers departed to Buenos Aires for the Youth Olympic Games (YOG). And they didn’t let the fans down, recording the country’s best-ever performance in the event with 3 gold, 9 silver and 1 bronze. The tally of 13 was greater than India’s combined haul in the first two editions (7 silver, 3 bronze). They medalled in eight different events with Manu Bhaker, Saurabh Chaudhary and weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga winning gold.

top of their class

Bajrang Punia

Indian wrestlers have been serial winners on the big stage for years now. But even for their lofty standards, Bajrang Punia had a remarkable year. Training under the close watch of London Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, the Jhajjar (Haryana) native won Asiad and CWG golds. He followed those up with a silver at the World Championships in Budapest. Those performances propelled him to the top of the world rankings too. At the start of the year, the freestyle wrestler had bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Championships.

PV Sindhu

For most part of the year, she was tired of hearing people ask, “What happens to you in the finals?” That question was still gaining momentum — she had lost seven successive finals — as the season was coming to a close. But the 23-year-old came up with an year-ender special. At the BWF World Tour Finals — where the top-eight performing players/pairs compete — she proved all her detractors wrong by decimating one tough opponent after the other, on her way to her first title of the year. In the final, she overcame Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 to put that question to rest.

Neeraj Chopra

For a while, India’s javelin prodigy was under the shadow of a junior record he set at the U-20 World Championships in 2016. In his first major event in 2018, he came agonisingly close to beating that mark of 86.48m. At the CWG, he cleared 86.47 to win gold. He didn’t have to wait long, bettering his best with a throw of 87.43 at the Diamond League in Doha. He went further at the Asian Games and won gold with an effort of 88.06. In top bracket already, World Championship podium must be next on agenda.

mc Mary Kom

For the 35-year-old mother of three, nothing is impossible. She was already a legend in amateur boxing with five world titles to her credit. This year added one more as she became the first woman boxer to win six World Championships gold medals. Her last Worlds gold had come way back in 2010. With her latest triumph, she matched Cuban Felix Savon’s record as the most successful pugilist in both male and female categories. In addition to the aforementioned feat, she grabbed a CWG gold in the 48 kg category.

Virat Kohli

If the last two years saw Kohli dominate on home soil, 2018 was when he did the same on foreign shores. Centuries in South Africa, England and Australia apart, he shouldered the bulk of the team’s run-scoring responsibilities. That also saw him soar past Rahul Dravid to become India’s top-scorer on overseas tours in a calendar year. Even as skipper, the year ended on a pleasant note, there were achievements to cherish for Kohli. He became the first India captain to win a Test in South Africa, England and Australia.

unhappy side

Association problems

The ugly side of sports officialdom came in full public view during selections for the Asian Games. Hordes of athletes moved court alleging unfairness and vindicating their stand, fresh trials were ordered in several cases. Developments grabbed headlines particularly in sailing, equestrian, handball and kabaddi. To prove that things were not right initially, some of the athletes who got selected after court intervention returned with medals. A controversial election in the Archery Association of India in December made sure that the year ended on an unpleasant note.

Women’s cricket

From the controversial exit of Tushar Arothe to Ramesh Powar, the year was dramatic for women’s cricket. Due to alleged differences between Arothe and senior players, he was forced to resign in July. Powar took over and developed an aggressive approach. But not all went good. India lost the World T20 semifinal against England with many questioning Mithali Raj’s exclusion from the starting line-up. The process of selecting a new coach was also chaotic with the two CoA members on different pages.

Hockey coach swap

Drama is Hockey India’s second name and making coaches play musical chairs is their favourite pastime. They find different ways to bag off-field headlines, the swapping of the men’s team coach (Sjoerd Marijne) with the women’s team coach (Harendra Singh) and vice versa being a perfect example. They were swapped after their respective failures in the Commonwealth Games. When was the last time one heard men and the women’s coaches being swapped? The situation would not have come to this had Harendra, a strong favourite to take over as men’s coach after the sacking of Roelant Oltmans, been appointed then.

I-League telecast

The year will end on a bitter note for the I-League clubs. Mid-way through the season, the clubs were informed that only 30 of the remaining matches will be telecast. This comes at a time when I-League is gaining popularity & attracting viewership. As club officials allege a bid to kill the league to promote ISL, the focus is on Football Sports Development Limited which holds the marketing rights for ISL and I-League.

NADA woes

Inderjeet Singh’s recent ban reprieve was another dent to the National Anti-Doping Agency’s reputation. The incident placed NADA’s review process of samples under the scanner, as the shot putter’s urine vials were stored in the refrigerator at the residence of a Doping Control Officer. The National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL) too has come under the cosh from World Anti Doping Agency (WADA), after five athletes tested positive in November. Despite NDTL’s certification that these athletes had no banned substances in their system, WADA’s lab in Montreal had confirmed otherwise.