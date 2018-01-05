NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja had had his issues with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the past, but this time he has come in defense of the board, saying that the cricket governing body has become a punching bag for everyone in the last few years.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event to bid adieu to India's blind cricket team for the fifth ODI World Cup, Jadeja said, “I feel sad, I have my own battles with them (BCCI)....Mostly good things have been done by them otherwise you won't have cricket where it is today. It is unfortunate that they have become the punching bags in the last few years."

Harbouring support for the board, Jadeja said that the BCCI is the best sporting body in the country and other federations should learn from it.

He admitted that though there are areas of improvement for the body, it does not mean that the BCCI be targeted every time.

"It is nobody's personal fiefdom than the players who play. If they were so wrong the game should have been at the bottom in this country,” the 46-year-old said.

Commenting on India’s three-match Test series against South Africa, which is to begin from tomorrow in Cape Town, Jadeja said that the first Test would be India's best chance to make a winning start to the tour.

“A lot of people expect us to win easily but I don't think it will be. We are lucky to play in Cape Town first, on a pitch that gives you the best chance to win, turns and gives a little help, because normally we end up playing there last and, by then, we are battered and badgered,” he said.

India would begin their South Africa series at Cape Town and will travel to more seam-friendly venues of Centurion and Johannesburg for the remaining two Tests.