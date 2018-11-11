Veteran sports journalist Roshan Lal Sethi passes away

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Veteran sports journalist Roshan Lal Sethi has passed away after a prolonged illness.

Sethi, who breathed his last at his East Delhi residence on Saturday, was 81.

He is survived by his wife, a married son and two married daughters.

Sethi started his sports journalism career in 1964 with 'Motherland' newspaper and remained associated with it till 1975 as sports editor.

He also worked with the Indian Express, Hindustan Times, National Herald and Navbharat Times.

For the last few years, he was associated with Sandhya Times.

Football Delhi president Shaji Prabhakaran and its managing committee members mourned the demise of Sethi.