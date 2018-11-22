Mary Kom storms into final of World Boxing Championship

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The legendary M C Mary Kom remained on course for an unprecedented sixth gold after beating North Korea's Kim Hyang Mi to reach the 48kg final in the Women's World Boxing Championship here Thursday.

The 35-year-old five-time world champion beat her North Korean opponent in the semifinals. She is, without a doubt, one of the most successful woman pugilists in the event's history.

Mary Kom entered the event with a remarkable tally of five gold medals and a silver to her credit.

She last won a world championship medal in 2010 -- a 48kg category gold.

Before this World Championships, the Manipuri was tied with Irish legend Katie Taylor (five gold and a bronze) on the number of medals won. Taylor now plies her trade in the professional circuit.