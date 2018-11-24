Security arrangements for Shahrukh Khan during Men's Hockey World Cup visit

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Security arrangements would be made to ensure that Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan's proposed Odisha visit is peaceful in view of a local outfit's threat to throw ink on his face, Odisha police official said Saturday.

We will take adequate security measures for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan during Hockey World Cup.

However, the schedule of the actor's visit is yet to be received," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, Anup Sahu said.

Khan is scheduled to be present at the inaugural ceremony of the Mens Hockey World cup at Kalinga Stadium here on November 27.

The Kalinga Sena, a local outfit had earlier issued the threat to throw ink on Khan's face and stage black flag demonstration accusing him of insulting Odisha through his film Ashoka that was released 17 years ago.

The outfit's president Hemant Rath has demanded an apology from Shah Rukh Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Odisha people in the film.

The film had also had dishonoured the states culture and its people by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner, Rath had alleged.