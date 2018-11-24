Home Sport

Security arrangements for Shahrukh Khan during Men's Hockey World Cup visit

However, the schedule of the actor's visit is yet to be received," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, Anup Sahu said.

Published: 24th November 2018 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2018 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood Superstar, Shahrukh Khan (PTI Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESHWAR: Security arrangements would be made to ensure that Bollywood hero Shah Rukh Khan's proposed Odisha visit is peaceful in view of a local outfit's threat to throw ink on his face, Odisha police official said Saturday.

We will take adequate security measures for the visit of Shah Rukh Khan during Hockey World Cup.

However, the schedule of the actor's visit is yet to be received," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, Anup Sahu said.

Khan is scheduled to be present at the inaugural ceremony of the Mens Hockey World cup at Kalinga Stadium here on November 27.

The Kalinga Sena, a local outfit had earlier issued the threat to throw ink on Khan's face and stage black flag demonstration accusing him of insulting Odisha through his film Ashoka that was released 17 years ago.

The outfit's president Hemant Rath has demanded an apology from Shah Rukh Khan for hurting the sentiments of the Odisha people in the film.

The film had also had dishonoured the states culture and its people by portraying the Kalinga war in a wrong manner, Rath had alleged.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mens Hockey World cup Kalinga Stadium Shahrukh khan Hockey World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp