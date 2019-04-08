Home Sport

WrestleMania 35: Kofi Kingston steals the thunder to become new WWE Champion

WWE superstar Braun Strowman emerged as the winner of the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal' in the pre-show.

Published: 08th April 2019 12:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 12:50 PM   |  A+A-

Kofi Kingston after winning the WWE Championship title. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

NEW JERSEY: Kofi Kingston stole the show at WrestleMania 35 defeating Daniel Bryan in an enthralling fight to walk away with his maiden WWE Championship title here Sunday.

The fight between Kofi and Bryan was brutal and went down to the wire.

But the crowd favourite Kofi lived up to his reputation after being beaten and bruised by Bryan to emerge victorious in front of a capacity crowd at the MetLife Stadium.

Tony Nese overcame the challenge from Buddy Murphy to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

While Carmella took home the 'Women's Battle Royal' trophy.

In the Tag team event, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival.

IN PIC |  WWE Wrestlemania 35 results: Check out the winners from the biggest wrestling event of 2019

Ryder was taken to task initially but at the last moment, Hawkins turned the tables on their opponents to script an emphatic win.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman emerged as the winner of the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal' in the pre-show.

WrestleMania 35, the marquee event of the evening, began with the fight for the 'Universal Champion' with Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins.

However, Rollins turned the fight on its head to snatch the title from the defending champion.

A J Styles was pitted against Randy Orton and the former sealed the win with a phenomenal forearm.

The SMACKDOWN

The tag Team event was the third fight of the glittering evening, where the 'USOS' successfully defended their title in a four-way contest.

In the 'falls count anywhere' fight, The Miz superflexed veteran Shane McMahon but 49-year-old proved his mettle emerging triumphant.

In other results, Samoa Joe retained the United States Champion title, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre, Triple H overcame Batista in a 'no holds barred' and the 'IIconics' came out victorious to be crowned the new Women's Tag team champions.

However, in a major upset, Kurt Angle's illustrious career came to an end as he lost to Baron Corbin in his farewell match.

The mega event, attended by over 80,000 spectators, concluded with the Women's Main Event, a Winners Take All -- introduced for the first time in WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch walked away with glory as she was crowned both RAW and SMACKDOWN Champion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Sport news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp