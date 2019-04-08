WrestleMania 35: Kofi Kingston steals the thunder to become new WWE Champion

By PTI

NEW JERSEY: Kofi Kingston stole the show at WrestleMania 35 defeating Daniel Bryan in an enthralling fight to walk away with his maiden WWE Championship title here Sunday.

The fight between Kofi and Bryan was brutal and went down to the wire.

But the crowd favourite Kofi lived up to his reputation after being beaten and bruised by Bryan to emerge victorious in front of a capacity crowd at the MetLife Stadium.

Tony Nese overcame the challenge from Buddy Murphy to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

While Carmella took home the 'Women's Battle Royal' trophy.

In the Tag team event, Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder defeated The Revival.

Ryder was taken to task initially but at the last moment, Hawkins turned the tables on their opponents to script an emphatic win.

WWE superstar Braun Strowman emerged as the winner of the 'Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal' in the pre-show.

WrestleMania 35, the marquee event of the evening, began with the fight for the 'Universal Champion' with Brock Lesnar taking on Seth Rollins.

However, Rollins turned the fight on its head to snatch the title from the defending champion.

A J Styles was pitted against Randy Orton and the former sealed the win with a phenomenal forearm.

The SMACKDOWN

The tag Team event was the third fight of the glittering evening, where the 'USOS' successfully defended their title in a four-way contest.

In the 'falls count anywhere' fight, The Miz superflexed veteran Shane McMahon but 49-year-old proved his mettle emerging triumphant.

In other results, Samoa Joe retained the United States Champion title, Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre, Triple H overcame Batista in a 'no holds barred' and the 'IIconics' came out victorious to be crowned the new Women's Tag team champions.

However, in a major upset, Kurt Angle's illustrious career came to an end as he lost to Baron Corbin in his farewell match.

The mega event, attended by over 80,000 spectators, concluded with the Women's Main Event, a Winners Take All -- introduced for the first time in WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch walked away with glory as she was crowned both RAW and SMACKDOWN Champion.